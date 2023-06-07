News & Insights

Companies
BA

Air India says plane carrying passengers stranded in Russia takes off for San Francisco

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

June 07, 2023 — 08:57 pm EDT

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

adds details and background

June 8 (Reuters) - Air India said on Thursday that its replacement flight has taken off from Russia's Magadan for San Francisco, carrying all passengers and crew.

The flight is expected to arrive at San Francisco at 12:15 a.m. PDT (0715 GMT) on Thursday, the airline said in a tweet.

Air India has mobilised additional support at San Francisco airport to carry out clearance formalities for passengers upon arrival, the tweet added.

Air India sent an aircraft to Russia on Wednesday to pick up passengers whose Delhi-to-San Francisco flight was diverted to Russia's Far East after their Boeing BA.N 777 plane developed engine trouble.

More than 216 passengers and 16 crew on board the stranded airline were housed in makeshift accommodation, given infrastructure limitations at the remote Magadan airport, the airline said in an earlier statement.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Gerry Doyle)

((Kanjyik.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.