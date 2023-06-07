Air India says plane carrying passengers stranded in Russia takes off for San Francisco

June 8 (Reuters) - Air India said on Thursday that its replacement flight has taken off from Russia's Magadan for San Francisco, carrying all passengers and crew.

Air India sent an aircraft on Wednesday to pick up passengers whose Delhi to San Francisco flight was diverted to Russia's Far East after their Boeing BA.N 777 plane developed engine trouble.

