Air India jumbo order includes 190 Boeing MAX, 30 787s -sources

December 16, 2022 — 07:33 am EST

LONDON/NEW DELHI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Air India is close to a deal to order more than 200 Boeing BA.N jets including 190 narrow-body 737 MAX and 30 wide-body 787s, as part of a sweeping fleet shake-up roughly split with its European rival Airbus, industry sources said on Friday.

The deal is expected to include an unspecified number of Boeing 777X long-range jets, they added.

Airbus is separately negotiating a deal including at least 200 of its A320-family narrowbody jets as well as dozens of larger A350s, industry sources said.

Boeing referred questions to the airline which said it had no immediate comment. Airbus declined comment.

