Air India in talks with Airbus and Boeing to buy up to 300 narrowbody jets - sources

DOHA, June 19 (Reuters) - Air India is in discussions with Airbus AIR.PA and Boeing BA.N for the potential purchase of up to 300 narrowbody jets, industry sources said.

Airbus and Boeing declined comment on the negotiations, earlier reported by Bloomberg. Air India did not respond to a request for comment.

