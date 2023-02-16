Commodities
BA

Air India has options to buy 370 more jets after mammoth order-exec

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

February 16, 2023 — 03:39 am EST

Written by Aditi Shah and Nandan Mandayam for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Air India has options and purchase rights to buy 370 more aircraft from Airbus and Boeing over the next decade, an company executive said in a recent LinkedIn post, days after the carrier unveiled a record order for 470 jets.

"The order comprises of 470 firm aircraft, 370 options and purchase rights to be procured from Airbus and Boeing over the next decade," said Nipun Aggarwal, chief commercial and transformation officer at Air India, wrote in a post late Wednesday.

The firm order comprises 220 Boeing BA.N planes and 250 Airbus AIR.PA aircraft, while the options can be converted to firm orders at a later date.

Aggarwal also said Air India had signed long-term engine maintenance contracts with CFM International (CFM), Rolls-Royce RR.L and GE Aerospace GE.N.

The Tata Group-owned airline aims to capitalise on India's growing base of fliers and large diaspora across the world.

Aggarwal said the aspiration with this order is to connect India "non-stop" to every major city in the world and shows the "tremendous economic potential" unleashed by the privatisation of Air India.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah in New Delhi and Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesCompaniesBioTechUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA
AIR
GE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.