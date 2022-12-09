Companies
Air India close to signing deal for 150 Boeing 737 Max jets - ET

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

December 09, 2022 — 02:56 pm EST

Written by Jyoti Narayan for Reuters ->

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Air India is close to signing an order with Boeing Co BA.N to acquire up to 150 737 Max jets, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Tata Group-owned Air India's chief executive in November said that the airline was in talks with Boeing and Airbus AIR.PA about ordering new aircraft and was meeting its immediate needs by leasing planes and repairing grounded aircraft.

The Indian carrier will likely place a firm order for 50 737 Max planes with an option to pick up as many as 150, the Economic Times reported.

Boeing and Air India did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

