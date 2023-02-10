Air India agrees to buy 250 jets from Airbus as part of jumbo order -sources

By Aditi Shah and Tim Hepher

BENGALURU/PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - French planemaker Airbus AIR.PA on Friday signed an agreement with Tata's Air India for 250 jets, industry sources told Reuters.

The deal, which includes 210 single-aisle A320neo family planes and 40 widebody A350s, is part of a potentially record order for close to 500 jets split equally between Airbus and rival planemaker Boeing BA.N.

Airbus declined to comment. Air India did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment outside of regular business hours.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah and Tim Hepher; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

