Air Fryer Black Friday 2021 Deals: Are They Worth It?

Air fryers, like toasters and microwaves, are becoming kitchen staples. You’ve probably heard them touted as easy, healthy alternatives to deep fryers, or know someone who swears by theirs. Good news for intrigued shoppers: These trendy countertop cookers are becoming prominent in Black Friday sales, too.

Check out some of this year’s top deals on air fryers below.

What are the best Black Friday air fryer deals in 2021?

Several air fryers are on sale now, with plenty more to follow soon. Highlights include:

Target is offering the PowerXL 5-quart air fryer for $59.99 (regularly $119.99) online and in stores Nov. 7-13.

Macy’s Black Friday specials include air fryers starting at $24.99. The sale runs Nov. 23-27 in stores and online (stores are closed on Thanksgiving).

At Kohl’s, shoppers can get the PowerXL 7-quart Vortex air fryer for $76.49 (regularly $169.99) and save an extra 15% with a coupon. The purchase also comes with $15 in Kohl’s Cash. The sale runs Nov. 21-26, online and in stores. Stores are closed on Thanksgiving.

At JCPenney, shoppers can get the Cooks 2-quart air fryer for $19.99 after a $20 mail-in rebate. The sale runs Nov. 26-28 online and in stores.

How to decide if it’s worth it

Many retailers are keeping their Black Friday week discounts under wraps for now. Additional air fryer deals will likely pop up toward the end of November. However, high demand and low supply make playing the waiting game a little riskier this year. Consider purchasing an air fryer now to get the appliance you want in time for holiday meals. Hang on to your receipt and keep an eye out for price guarantees from the retailer or your credit card, in case you see the same model on a better sale later.

Don’t get sucked in by deals that come with a bonus reward, such as Kohl’s Cash, unless you’ll use it toward a purchase you're already planning to make.

How to budget for an air fryer

Air fryer prices vary wildly depending on size, capabilities and features. There’s likely one that fits your budget comfortably.

Research different makes and models to narrow down your list and get a sense for what you’re willing to pay. Then, shop around for deals and explore other ways to save money.

