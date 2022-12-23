Air FranceKLM SA (AFLYY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Air FranceKLM SA (AFLYY) closed at $1.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.36% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 3.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.33% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Air FranceKLM SA as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Air FranceKLM SA to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 81.82%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Air FranceKLM SA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 133.33% higher. Air FranceKLM SA is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Air FranceKLM SA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.7, which means Air FranceKLM SA is trading at a premium to the group.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

