Air France Will Cancel 3,600 Flights in March over the Coronavirus. It's Going to Get Worse for Airlines

Air France-KLM expects to cancel 3,600 flights in March and for capacity on its European network to be cut by 25% as the coronavirus continues to spread globally.

The Franco-Dutch airline said passenger numbers fell 1.9% to 6 million in February, reflecting the suspension of all flights to and from China. Traffic on its Asian routes fell 25% over the month. When the company’s low-cost airline Transavia is included, total passenger numbers fell just 0.5% to 7 million.

However, it said the coming months will be “more impacted” as the epidemic shows no signs of stopping. Capacity on the airline’s long-haul network will be reduced by 13%, while its European network capacity will be slashed by 25% and the company’s network will be cut by 17%, it said.

Airline stocks rebounded on Tuesday as part of a wider market bounce following heavy losses for global equities on Monday.

Shares in Air France climbed 6.8% in early trading, while German airline Lufthansa rose 5.9% and EasyJet soared 8.8%.

Despite the boost, Air France stock remains 44% down for the year to date, with Lufthansa 32% down and EasyJet 25% lower.

British Airways owner IAG, which has also been forced to cancel flights to Italy as well as China, was down 7.8% on Monday but is 28% lower so far in 2020. It has been a similar story for U.S. airlines, with United Airlines down 47% and Delta Air Lines down 26% in 2020.

Looking ahead. Air France’s passenger numbers provide a glimpse into the turmoil being faced by airlines. February wasn’t a complete disaster all things considered — traffic rose 13% in North America and 9% in the Africa/Middle East region. But that will offer little comfort amid the increasingly global spread of the virus. The dramatic drop in oil prices also won’t bring any relief as the company hedges in advance over fuel prices.

