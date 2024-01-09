News & Insights

Air France to resume flights to Israel from Jan 24 with 3 weekly trips

Credit: REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

January 09, 2024 — 08:09 am EST

Written by Steven Scheer for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Air France AIRF.PA will resume flights to Israel from Jan. 24, an airline spokesperson said on Tuesday, the latest foreign carrier to end its suspension during Israel's war with Palestinian group Hamas.

Air France will operate three weekly flights from Paris to Tel Aviv using Airbus A350 aircraft, she said.

Foreign carriers halted flights to Israel at the outset of the war that began on Oct. 7. Lufthansa LHAG.DE, Swiss and Austrian resumed flights to Israel this week.

