Air France To Redeploy Domestic Service To And From Paris By Summer 2026

(RTTNews) - Air France-KLM Group (AFRAF.PK) Wednesday unveiled an initiative aimed at evolving its domestic flight service to and from Paris by summer 2026 amid the weakening domestic demand.

Under the project, which is being presented to the employee representative bodies, the company said connections to and from Paris would be operated according to certain principles. Certain flights currently operating out of Paris-Orly would be redeployed to Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

As part of the new principles, Air France would operate all its domestic and international flights from its Paris-Charles de Gaulle hub. As per Public Service Order or PSO guidelines, the only exception would be that the company would continue to operate service from/to Corsica out of Paris-Orly. Air France submitted a joint bid with Air Corsica for the renewal of this PSO from 2024.

Air France has been serving Overseas France from Paris-Orly and Paris-Charles de Gaulle since 2020. As of the end of October 2023, flights to Cayenne (French Guiana) will be out of Paris-Charles de Gaulle only.

There will be a limited impact on employment, avoiding any forced dismissals. It would be managed solely on the basis of voluntary transfers and departures. The flight crew bases at these stations would be maintained.

According to the airline, there was a structural fall in demand on its domestic point-to-point network hit by rise of videoconferencing, the drop in domestic business travel and the growing shift toward rail.

Between 2019 and 2023, traffic on domestic routes out of Paris-Orly fell 40%, and by 60% for day return trips.

As per the changes, Transavia would become Air France Group's reference operator from Paris-Orly. Between now and 2026, Air France would continue serving Toulouse, Marseille and Nice, as well as the French Overseas departments from Paris-Orly.

Air France Group intends to position Transavia on services to Toulouse, Marseille and Nice from Paris-Orly airport from summer 2026.

"The initiative as a whole would help Air France maintain a strong brand presence in all the markets it serves, and be more responsive to rapidly changing travel demand. It would optimise the use of each airline's resources, make the offer clearer for customers and improve Air France's competitiveness," Air France Group said in a statement.

The company plans to begin a process of information and consultation with employee representative bodies very shortly. There will also be negotiations with representative trade unions.

