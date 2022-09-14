Air France to pay bonus, hike wages amid inflation

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Air France AIRF.PA on Wednesday announced it would raise salaries for all staff categories by a total of 5% in anticipation of wage talks due next year, and make a 1,000 euro bonus payment to its workforce.

The measures are part of the company's efforts to help workers cope with high inflation, the airline said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.