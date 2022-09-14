Commodities

Air France to pay bonus, hike wages amid inflation

Tassilo Hummel Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Air France on Wednesday announced it would raise salaries for all staff categories by a total of 5% in anticipation of wage talks due next year, and make a 1,000 euro bonus payment to its workforce.

The measures are part of the company's efforts to help workers cope with high inflation, the airline said in a statement.

