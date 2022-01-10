Commodities

Air France suspends flights to sanctions-hit Mali

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

Air France has suspended flights to Mali, an airline spokesperson said on Monday, because of security risks in the West African nation following sweeping new sanctions and border closures imposed by the regional bloc.

Adds regional flight suspensions, detail

PARIS/BAMAKO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Air France AIRF.PA has suspended flights to Mali, an airline spokesperson said on Monday, because of security risks in the West African nation following sweeping new sanctions and border closures imposed by the regional bloc.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday agreed a raft of restrictions against Mali, including the suspension of financial transactions, over the interim authorities' failure to hold democratic elections next month as agreed after a 2020 military coup.

Mali's neighbours have closed their road and air borders, prompting regional airlines such as Ivory Coast's national carrier Air Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso's Air Burkina to halt flights to the Malian capital Bamako on Monday.

Mali's interim government has condemned the latest sanctions as illegal and illegitimate and urged citizens to remain calm.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Additional reporting by Cheick Diouara Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Louise Heavens and Edward McAllister)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

Goldman’s Currie Says Commodities Are Best Place to Be Right Now

Jan 06, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular