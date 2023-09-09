News & Insights

Air France says its flights to and from all Moroccan airports operate normally

September 09, 2023 — 01:31 pm EDT

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Air France AIRF.PA said on Saturday that all its flights to and from Moroccan airports -- Marrakech-Menara, Casablanca Mohammed-V and Rabat-Salé -- were operating normally.

"Commercial measures are in place, allowing customers with a booking for travel to or from Morocco in the next few days to modify or postpone their trip free of charge," the airline said.

In conjunction with French and Moroccan authorities, Air France said in a statement that it will study the need to add additional flights or use larger-capacity aircraft on its routes between France and Morocco in the coming days.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Alexander Smith)

