Air France says its flights to and from all Moroccan airports operate normally

PARIS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Air France AIRF.PA said on Saturday that all its flights to and from Moroccan airports -- Marrakech-Menara, Casablanca Mohammed-V and Rabat-Salé -- were operating normally.

"Commercial measures are in place, allowing customers with a booking for travel to or from Morocco in the next few days to modify or postpone their trip free of charge," the airline said.

In conjunction with French and Moroccan authorities, Air France said in a statement that it will study the need to add additional flights or use larger-capacity aircraft on its routes between France and Morocco in the coming days.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.