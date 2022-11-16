Air France says closed books in latest bond issue - statement

PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM AIRF.PA on Wednesday said bookrunners in its latest bond issue had received demand indications "well above" the 300 million euro ($311.31 million) nominal value as it seeks to strengthen its capital and pay back state aid.

Final terms of the offering, including prices, will be communicated after the stock market close, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9637 euros)

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by GV De Clercq)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

