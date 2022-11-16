Commodities

Air France says closed books in latest bond issue - statement

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

November 16, 2022 — 10:35 am EST

Written by Tassilo Hummel for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM AIRF.PA on Wednesday said bookrunners in its latest bond issue had received demand indications "well above" the 300 million euro ($311.31 million) nominal value as it seeks to strengthen its capital and pay back state aid.

Final terms of the offering, including prices, will be communicated after the stock market close, the company said in a statement.

