Air France KLM's low-cost unit Transavia still hit by strike action

Caroline Palliez Reuters
Published
Air France KLM's low-cost unit Transavia, hit by cabin crew strike action since Wednesday, said it planned to operate around 70% of its French flights on Friday and Saturday and 75% of its capacity on Sunday, a company spokesperson said.

"We offer those forecasts to give passengers some visibility over the week-end", the spokesperson said.

Transavia's management cancelled a quarter of its flights on Thursday and 15% on Wednesday. L8N2YV3GS

Dozens of cabin attendants, stewardesses and stewards have been on strike since Wednesday, asking for more pay and better working conditions.

(Reporting by Caroline Palliez; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

