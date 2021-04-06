Commodities

Air France KLM wins EU okay for $4.7 bln recapitalisation

Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

BRUSSELS, April 6 (Reuters) - The European Commission approved on Tuesday a French proposal to grant up to 4 billion euros ($4.72 billion) to recapitalise virus-hit Air France KLM AIRF.PA in return for giving up to 18 slots per day at Paris Orly airport to a rival carrier.

The EU executive said France will have to present an exit strategy for the airline within 12 months unless it has reduced the state stake to below 25% by then.

It said Air France KLM will be banned from paying dividends, non-mandatory coupon payments, making share buybacks and giving out bonus payments to management until the recapitalisation is redeemed.

($1 = 0.8470 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

