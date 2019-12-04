Air France-KLM, Virgin: Acquisition Of Virgin Atlantic Stake Not Necessary

(RTTNews) - Air France-KLM (AFRAF.PK), Delta Air Lines (DAL, DALRQ.PK) and Virgin Atlantic have finalized the expanded joint venture's governance agreeing on simplified decision making processes. The partners are negotiating an agreement whereby Air France-KLM will not acquire a stake in Virgin Atlantic, without any impact on Air France-KLM's position in the commercial Delta -Virgin Atlantic- Air France-KLM joint venture.

Air France-KLM said it will continue final preparations towards the launch of the expanded trans-Atlantic joint venture in the coming weeks. The company will pursue its ambitious investment plan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.