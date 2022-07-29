Air France KLM Turns To Profit In Q2; Backs Q3 View, Sees Positive Operating Result In FY22

(RTTNews) - Air France-KLM Group (AFRAF.PK), comprising Air France, KLM and Transavia, reported Friday that its second-quarter net income - Group part was 324 million euros, compared to last year's loss of 1.49 billion euros.

EBITDA was 931 million euros, compared to loss of 249 million euros a year ago.

Revenues surged 143.9 percent to 6.71 billion euros from prior year's 2.75 billion euros. Revenues grew 138.7 percent at constant currency rates.

Passengers grew 224.5 percent from last year to 22.80 million, and the growth was 82 percent in Capacity to 72.13 billion ASKs, and 243.4 percent in traffic to 61.37 billion RPKs.

Looking ahead, the company continues to expect operating result to be significantly positive in the third quarter. Operating result would be positive in 2022, for the first time since 2019.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.