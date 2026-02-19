Air France-KLM Turns To Profit In Q4 On Higher Traffic, Capacity; Sees Growth In FY26, FY28

(RTTNews) - Air France-KLM Group (AFRAF.PK) reported Thursday a profit in its fourth quarter, compared to prior year's loss, as revenues were benefited by higher traffic and capacity. Passenger load factor was lower than last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company expects capacity to increase by 3 percent to 5 percent compared to 2025.

Further ahead to 2028, Air France-KLM Group expects an operating margin above 8 percent, compared to 6.1 percent in fiscal 2025, and significantly positive adjusted operating free cash flow.

The company also announced its intention to increase its stake in SAS to 60.5 percent, with the closing targeted for the second half of 2026. The Group currently holds a 19.9% stake in the Scandinavian carrier.

In the fourth quarter, net income - Group part was 549 million euros, compared to prior year's loss of 63 million euros.

Income from current operations dropped 1 percent to 393 million euros from 396 million euros a year ago. Operating margin stood at 4.8 percent, down 0.2 percentage points from last year.

Revenues from ordinary activities grew 6.7 percent to 8.19 billion euros from 7.88 billion euros last year. Revenues increased 6.7 percent at constant currency.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Air France-KLM welcomed 24.6 million passengers, up 4.8 percent year-on-year. The company's capacity increased by 6.6 percent and traffic by 4.9 percent, while the the passenger load factor decreased to 86.0 percent from 87.4 percent last year.

