Air France-KLM To Consider Appeal Against EU Court Decisions On Covid-19 Aid

(RTTNews) - Air France-KLM and Air France said that they will consider whether to appeal against a European court annulment of European Union approvals of French State aid measures during the Covid 19 crisis.

The airlines stated that they will contribute to any exchange between the French State and the European Commission, aiming for the adoption of possible new approval decision.

The General Court of the European Union rendered judgments on December 20, 2023, annulling a 2020 Commission decision and a 2021 Commission decision that approved various French State aid measures during the Covid-19 crisis.

