Air France-KLM Slips To Loss In Q4, Revenues Rise; Sees Capacity Growth In FY24

February 29, 2024 — 01:37 am EST

(RTTNews) - Air France-KLM Group (AFRAF.PK), comprising Air France, KLM and Transavia, reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net loss Group part was 256 million euros, compared to prior year's profit of 496 million euros.

Operating result was negative 56 million, compared to last year's positive 134 million euros. The company said the latest results were impacted by the geopolitical situation in Africa and in the Middle East and an increase of the unit cost, although partly compensated by a lower jet fuel price.

EBITDA fell 24 percent to 601 million euros from prior year's 786 million euros.

In the fourth quarter, revenues were up 3.9 percent to 7.41 billion euros from last year's 7.13 billion euros. Revenues grew 6.7 percent at a constant currency rates.

In the quarter, Air France-KLM welcomed 22.3 million passengers, 6.4 percent above the previous year. Capacity increased 6 percent and traffic grew 5.3 percent. Load factor was at 85.3 percent, down 0.6 point compared to last year.

Looking ahead, the company expects the capacity in Available Seat Kilometers for Air France-KLM Group including Transavia to increase by 5 percent in 2024.

