World Markets

Air France KLM says it suspends all flights to Mali until further notice

Contributor
Tassilo Hummel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

French-Dutch carrier Air France KLM on Wednesday said it suspended all flights from and to Bamako, Mali until further notice, cancelling two already scheduled flights.

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - French-Dutch carrier Air France KLM AIRF.PA on Wednesday said it suspended all flights from and to Bamako, Mali until further notice, cancelling two already scheduled flights.

The call was made "in accordance with the decisions of the French authorities", the airline said in an e-mailed statement.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Chris Reese)

((Tassilo.Hummel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular