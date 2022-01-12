Air France KLM says it suspends all flights to Mali until further notice

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - French-Dutch carrier Air France KLM AIRF.PA on Wednesday said it suspended all flights from and to Bamako, Mali until further notice, cancelling two already scheduled flights.

The call was made "in accordance with the decisions of the French authorities", the airline said in an e-mailed statement.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Chris Reese)

((Tassilo.Hummel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.