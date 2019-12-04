Commodities

Air France-KLM says buying stake in Virgin Atlantic not necessary

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

PARIS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Airline group Air France-KLM AIRF.PA said on Wednesday it was not necessary to buy a stake in Virgin Atlantic to expand a transatlantic joint venture with Virgin Atlantic and Delta Air Lines DAL.N.

Air France-KLM also said in a statement it would continue final preparations towards the launch of the expanded joint venture in the coming weeks.

"This partnership is key to strengthen the group’s leadership position between Europe and North America", Air France-KLM added.

