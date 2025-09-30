Air France-KLM SA - Depositary Receipt (AFLYY) Price Target Increased by 167.40% to 2.05

The average one-year price target for Air France-KLM SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:AFLYY) has been revised to $2.05 / share. This is an increase of 167.40% from the prior estimate of $0.77 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$2.33 to a high of $11.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 83.47% from the latest reported closing price of $1.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air France-KLM SA - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFLYY is 0.10%, an increase of 36.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 8,755K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 4,653K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,761K shares , representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFLYY by 20.32% over the last quarter.

VASVX - Vanguard Selected Value Fund Investor Shares holds 4,103K shares. No change in the last quarter.

