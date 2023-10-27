Air France-KLM reports record Q3 operating profit on back of strong summer

By Joanna Plucinska

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Airline group Air France-KLM AIRF.PA on Friday reported its highest third quarter operating profit ever at 1.3 billion euros ($1.37 billion), in line with analysts' consensus, driven by strong summer demand.

Europe's airlines are expected to report strong results this quarter on the back of robust summer ticket sales, with balance sheets still largely unhindered by rising jet fuel prices thanks to hedging across the sector.

"Air France-KLM delivered a solid quarter, marked by remarkable results. This performance was driven by strong summer demand," said Chief Executive Ben Smith.

The record operating profit marked a 31% increase year-on-year compared with last year's 1 billion euros in the third quarter.

The group's revenues rose by 8.9% year-on-year from 8.1 billion euros to 8.6 billion euros, largely in line with analysts' consensus, with an operating margin of 15.5%, improving 2.9% year-on-year. That allowed it to offset losses in its cargo division.

The group left its outlook unchanged for the rest of the financial year.

Air France-KLM also announced a financing deal with Apollo Global Management APO.N on Thursday for quasi-equity funding at 1.3 billion euros to help enhance its loyalty program, Flying Blue.

"We have continued our efforts to further restore our equity, while leveraging the value of the Group's assets," Smith added.

($1 = 0.9474 euro)

