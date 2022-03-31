Commodities
Air France-KLM renews CEO Benjamin Smith's mandate and names new CEO for KLM

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

March 31 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM AIR.PA will renew the mandate of its chief executive Ben Smith for an additional five years, the Franco-Dutch airline group said in a statement on Thursday.

The group added that Marjan Rintel would replace Pieter Elbers as CEO of its Dutch arm KLM from July 1.

