Air France-KLM remains interested in TAP takeover after SAS investment

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

October 05, 2023 — 06:15 am EDT

Written by Joanna Plucinska and Sergio Goncalves for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM AIRF.PA maintains a strong interest in Portugal's national carrier TAP and the purchase of a stake in Scandinavia's SAS SAS.ST does not affect its ability to take part in TAP's privatisation, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

Portugal's government plans to sell at least a 51% stake in state-owned airline TAP, the government said last Thursday after the cabinet approved the legal framework for the privatization process.

The airline's privatisation has already attracted interest also from Lufthansa LHAG.DE and British Airways owner IAG ICAG.L.

