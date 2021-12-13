Commodities

Air France KLM redeems 500 mln euros worth of debts from French state loan

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Air France KLM has redeemed 500 million euros ($564.8 million) from an earlier French state loan that was issued to help the airline cope with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said on Monday.

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Air France KLM AIRF.PA has redeemed 500 million euros ($564.8 million) from an earlier French state loan that was issued to help the airline cope with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said on Monday.

Air France-KLM said it had redeemed 500 million euros out of a 4 billion euros bank loan guaranteed by France, and had negotiated to extend the maturity on the overall loan from May 6, 2023 to May 6, 2025.

"As previously disclosed, discussions are ongoing on further capital strengthening measures at Air France-KLM Group level. These measures could include instruments such as the issuance of equity or quasi-equity instruments, depending on market conditions," Air France KLM added in a statement.

($1 = 0.8853 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular