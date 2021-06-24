Air France-KLM receives over 2.2 billion euros of demand for bond sale

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM AIRF.PA received over 2.2 billion euros of demand for a bond sale expected to raise 600 million euros on Thursday, according to a lead manager.

The airline company set initial pricing thoughts of around 3.75% for a new three-year bond and around 4.5% for a five-year bond earlier on Thursday, according to a message to investors seen by Reuters.

It expects to raise 300 million euros from each of the two tranches, the message said. Pricing is expected later on Thursday, the message said.

The company hired Deutsche Bank, Santander and Societe Generale for the deal on Monday.

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Yoruk Bahceli)

