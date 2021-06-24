Commodities

Air France-KLM receives over 2.2 billion euros of demand for bond sale

Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Air France-KLM received over 2.2 billion euros of demand for a bond sale expected to raise 600 million euros on Thursday, according to a lead manager.

The airline company set initial pricing thoughts of around 3.75% for a new three-year bond and around 4.5% for a five-year bond earlier on Thursday, according to a message to investors seen by Reuters.

It expects to raise 300 million euros from each of the two tranches, the message said. Pricing is expected later on Thursday, the message said.

The company hired Deutsche Bank, Santander and Societe Generale for the deal on Monday.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

