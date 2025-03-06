Air France-KLM Q4 Loss Narrows, EBITDA Climbs; Sees Higher Capacity In FY25; Confirms Mid-term View

(RTTNews) - Air France-KLM Group (AFRAF.PK) reported Thursday narrower net loss in its fourth quarter with higher revenues.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company expects capacity to increase by 4 to 5 percent and unit cost to increase low single digit compared to 2024.

Further, the company reiterated its 2026-2028 Medium term outlook, still expecting operating margin above 8 percent and unit cost reduction.

Air France Group posted an operating margin at 5.1 percent for fiscal 2024.

The French airline's net loss - Group part was 63 million euros, compared to prior year's loss of 256 million euros. Income from current operations was 396 million euros, compared to loss of 56 million euros a year ago.

EBITDA surged 67 percent to 1.003 billion euros from last year's 601 million euros.

Revenues grew 6.4 percent to 7.88 billion euros from last year's 7.41 billion euros. Revenues increased 6.8 percent at constant currency rates.

Group revenues were driven by a favorable business dynamic resulting in an increase in unit revenue of 4.4 percent on a 2.2 percent capacity increase.

In the fourth quarter, Air France-KLM welcomed 23.49 million passengers, 5.1 percent above last year. Capacity in Available Seat Kilometers increased 2.2 percent to 78.76 billion ASKs and traffic grew 4.7 percent to 68.81 billion RPKs. The load factor grew 2.1 points compared to last year to 87.4 percent.

