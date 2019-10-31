Air France-KLM Q3 Operating Result Declines; Revenues Up 2% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Air France-KLM Group (AFRAF.PK) reported third-quarter operating result at 900 million euros, down 15.5 percent from the third quarter 2018, impacted by trading environment and fuel bill increase. Net income for the period - Group part - was at 366 million euros, down 53.4 percent, impacted by a stronger dollar end of September and Airbus A380 phase-out financial impact of 100 million euros.

Third-quarter sales were at 7.70 billion euros, an increase of 2.0 percent. Passenger growth was 2.1 percent and load factor rose 0.2 percentage point. Passenger unit revenue was slightly down by 0.6 percent.

The Group said it will pursue initiatives to reduce unit costs, with a targeted 2019 reduction of between 1 percent and zero at constant currency and fuel price. Based on the current data for for the Passenger network, the company projects network passenger unit revenue for the fourth quarter at constant currency to be slightly down compared to last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.