Air France-KLM Q3 Net Income Rises; Revenues Up 8.9% At Constant Currency

October 27, 2023 — 01:42 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Air France-KLM (AFRAF.PK) said it delivered a solid quarter, driven by strong summer demand. The company reported third quarter net income to equity holders of 931 million euros, an increase of 102% from prior year. Income from current operations was 1.34 billion euros, up 31%.

Third quarter revenues from ordinary activities was 8.66 billion euros, up 7% from prior year. Revenues were up 8.9% at a constant currency.

In the third quarter, Air France-KLM welcomed 26.9 million passengers, up 7.6% from previous year. As capacity increased by 6.0% and traffic grew by 7.6%, the load factor increased by 1.3 points from a year ago.

The Group expects the capacity in Available Seat Kilometers for Air France-KLM Group including Transavia at an index of: above 95% for the fourth quarter; and approximately 95% for the full year 2023.

The net debt ended at 5.0 billion euros, an improvement of 1.3 billion euros compared to year end 2022.

