Air France KLM Q2 Profit, Revenues Climb On Higher Traffic, Capacity

July 28, 2023 — 01:50 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Air France-KLM Group (AFRAF.PK), comprising Air France, KLM and Transavia, reported Friday that its second-quarter net income - Group part was 604 million euros, up 86 percent from last year's restated 324 million euros.

EBITDA grew 43 percent to 1.33 billion euros from last year's 931 million euros.

Group revenues were 7.62 billion euros, up 13.7 percent from 6.71 billion euros a year ago. Revenues grew 14.1 percent at constant currency rates.

Operating result at 733 million euros grew 90 percent from last year, and operating margin at 9.6 percent improved 3.9 percentage points.

In the second quarter 2023, the airline welcomed 24.7 million passengers, which is 8.2 percent above previous year. Capacity increased 8.3 percent, traffic grew 11.6 percent, and the load factor increased by 2.6 points compared to last year to 87.7 percent.

The group passenger unit revenue per ASK was 8.32 euro cents, up 12.3 percent compared to last year.

Looking ahead, the company expects the capacity in Available Seat Kilometers for Air France-KLM Group including Transavia at an index of about 95 percent for the third quarter, above 95 percent for the fourth quarter and about 95 percent for fiscal 2023.

