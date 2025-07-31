Markets

Air France-KLM Q2 Net Income Rises; Reconfirms 2025 Outlook

July 31, 2025 — 03:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Air France-KLM Group reported second quarter net income - Group part - of 605 million euros compared to 121 million euros, prior year. Income from current operations was 736 million euros, up 43%.

Second quarter Group revenues were up 6.2% year-on-year to 8.4 billion euros, driven by all businesses. In the second quarter of 2025, Air France-KLM welcomed 27.3 million passengers which was 5.9% above last year. As capacity and traffic increased by 4.2%, the load factor remained stable at 87.8%.

The Group reconfirmed its fiscal 2025 outlook.

