Air France-KLM Q1 Net Loss Widens; Sees Significantly Negative FY20 EBITDA

(RTTNews) - Air France-KLM Group (AFRAF.PK), comprising Air France, KLM and Transavia, reported Thursday that its first-quarter net loss was 1.80 billion euros, compared to loss of 324 million euros last year.

The latest results included Covid-19 related over hedging of 455 million euros, and other charges.

Operating result was loss of 815 million euros, compared to loss of 286 million euros last year, entirely caused by March 2020 with an operating loss of 560 million euros.

Revenues declined 15.5 percent to 5.02 billion euros from 5.94 billion euros last year.

Passenger Unit revenue per ASK dropped 6.9 percent. The company reported a strong performance at the start of the year with passenger unit revenue up 0.8 percent at the end of February 2020. Meanwhile, March was strongly impacted by the expansion of the virus and consequential globally imposed travel restrictions to counter the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The number of passengers in the quarter fell 20.1 percent to 18.11 million.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2020, the company said it is withdrawing its earlier 2020 guidance elements due to high level of uncertainty on the duration of the Covid-19 crisis and impact on the macro-economic environment.

The company projects significantly negative EBITDA in full year 2020 and a significantly higher current operating income loss in the second quarter than in the first quarter 2020.

