Air France KLM Q1 Net Loss Narrows; Sees Break-even Operating Result In Q2

(RTTNews) - Air France-KLM Group (AFRAF.PK), comprising Air France, KLM and Transavia, reported Thursday that its first-quarter net loss- Group part was 552 million euros, narrower than last year's 1.48 billion euros.

Operating result was negative 350 million euros with a margin of negative 7.9 percent, narrower than prior year's negative 1.18 billion euros.

However, the airline posted a positive EBITDA of 221 million euros, better than expected, despite the continued effect of the Omicron variant, the situation in Ukraine and the sharp increase of fuel prices. The prior year's EBITDA was negative 628 million euros.

Revenues grew 105.7 percent to 4.45 billion euros from last year's 2.16 billion euros. Revenue growth was 104.4 percent at constant currency rates.

The number of passengers surged 201.4 percent from last year to 14.58 million. Capacity grew 67.8 percent to 58.06 billion ASKs and traffic grew 207.8 percent to 43.13 billion RPKs.

The company said it recorded strong bookings for the following quarters.

Looking ahead, operating result is expected to be break-even in the second quarter and significantly positive in the third quarter.

The company expects capacity in Available Seat Kilometers for Air FranceKLM Network passenger activity at an index in the range of 80% to 85% in the second quarter and 85% to 90% in the third quarter.

All indices are compared to the respective period of 2019.

