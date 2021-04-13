Commodities

Air France-KLM prices capital hike at 4.84 euros per share

Contributor
Matthieu Protard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

Air France-KLM on Tuesday launched a capital hike at 4.84 euros ($5.76) per share as part of a 4 billion-euro recapitalisation to shore up its finances amid the COVID-19 crisis.

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM AIRF.PA on Tuesday launched a capital hike at 4.84 euros ($5.76) per share as part of a 4 billion-euro recapitalisation to shore up its finances amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The airline said in a statement it could raise up to 1.036 billion euros if demand was sufficient to exercise an option to increase the size of the rights issue.

It added that the subscription pricing amounted to an 8.85% discount to Monday's closing price.

Shares of the Franco-Dutch company were down 4.33% at 5.08 euros at 0810 GMT, the worst performer on France's French SBF 120 index .SBF120.

Air France-KLM said on Monday it will expand its partnership with China Eastern Airlines 600115.SS, as the Chinese carrier committed to subscribe to the issue. It will hold less than 10% of the firm's capital.

The French state will cover as much as two-thirds of capital increase.

($1 = 0.8404 euros)

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk

    Nasdaq Global Indexes Head of Product Development Patrick Wolf and WestWater Research Principal Matthew Payne join Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks​ to discuss the methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular