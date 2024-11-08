Air France-KLM price target lowered to EUR 8.50 from EUR 9 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Air France-KLM (AFLYY) to EUR 8.50 from EUR 9 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.

