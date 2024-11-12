Air France-KLM price target lowered to EUR 6.45 from EUR 7.10 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Air France-KLM (AFLYY) to EUR 6.45 from EUR 7.10 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.
