Air France-KLM price target lowered to EUR 11.50 from EUR 12 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Air France-KLM (AFLYY) to EUR 11.50 from EUR 12 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
