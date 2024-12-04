Air France-KLM price target lowered to EUR 10 from EUR 11.50 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Air France-KLM (AFLYY) to EUR 10 from EUR 11.50 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
