Air France-KLM posts record 2023 revenues, high costs bite

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

February 29, 2024 — 01:15 am EST

Written by Joanna Plucinska and Diana Mandia for Reuters ->

By Joanna Plucinska and Diana Mandia

LONDON/GDANSK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM AIRF.PA reported record revenues for 2023 and an operating profit of 1.7 billion euros ($1.84 billion) on Thursday in line with expectations, but faced higher costs tied to supply chain-related disruptions.

European airlines have reported strong demand for the coming year, but supply chain constraints have led to higher costs and maintenance delays.

Ticket sales were high, helping push up revenues 14% year-over-year to 30 billion euros ($32.50 billion) in 2023. The operating margin for 2023 rose to 5.7%, up 1.2 percentage points year-on-year. But a scarcity of spare parts and a shortage of engineering labour has proved challenging for the group.

Still, Air France-KLM was able to pay down 1.3 billion euros ($1.41 billion)in debt, much of which was amassed during the pandemic travel shutdown, with an outstanding net debt of 5 billion euros ($5.42 billion).

"We can be satisfied of our efforts to further strengthen our balance sheet and restore the Group's equity," Chief Executive Ben Smith said in a statement.

The war in Israel as well as disruption costs hurt fourth quarter results in particular, the company said.

($1 = 0.9230 euros)

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska, editing by Deepa Babington)

