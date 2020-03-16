Air France-KLM Plans Significant Cut In Capacity Due To COVID-19 Crisis

(RTTNews) - Air France-KLM Group (AFRAF.PK), comprising Air France, KLM and Transavia, announced Monday its plan to reduce capacity significantly over the next few days as demand and sales are very weak due to the Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

The company projects that the number of available seat kilometers or ASK would potentially decrease between 70% and 90%.

As a result of this reduction in capacity, Air France will ground its entire Airbus 380 fleet and KLM its entire Boeing 747 fleet.

The company said the significant gradual reduction in flight activity was due to a strong downward trend in demand which has resulted in a drop in traffic and sales over the last few weeks.

The planned reduction in capacity is currently scheduled to last two months. The company would continue to monitor the evolution of the situation on a daily basis and adjust it if necessary.

The company estimates that the drop in revenues from the Passenger business due to the reduction in capacity will only be offset by around 50% by the drop in variable costs before cost savings measures.

To secure its cash flow, the company announced that it has identified additional savings measures, which will generate 200 million euros in 2020.

Air France and KLM will consult with their elected employee representatives on measures to take into account the impact of the expected decline in activity, including a project to implement partial activity

The company added, "In spite of the measures taken, the deterioration of the environment linked to the epidemic and the sharp reduction in its activity that has resulted today lead the group to forecast a sharply deteriorated financial trajectory compared to the outlook presented at the publication of its annual results."

