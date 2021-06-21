Commodities
EZJ

Air France-KLM plans 600 million euro bond sale - investor source

Contributor
Abhinav Ramnarayan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Air France-KLM is to hold investor calls on Monday ahead of a potential 600 million euro ($713.70 million)bond sale, according to statement to investors seen by Reuters.

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM AIRF.PA is to hold investor calls on Monday ahead of a potential 600 million euro ($713.70 million)bond sale, according to statement to investors seen by Reuters.

The airline operator has appointed Deutsche Bank, Santander and Societe Generale as global coordinators to arrange the investor calls and potentially manage the bond deal, the statement said.

If market conditions allow, the company plans to sell three-year and five-year bonds in the sale and expects to raise 300 million euros from each tranche.

Several airline operators including Easyjet EZJ.L, British Airways owner IAG ICAG.L and Ryanair RYA.I have issued bonds this year after vaccination programmes across Europe raised hopes for a rebound in the travel sector.

Air France-KLM sales are showing little sign so far of the travel recovery it still hopes to see by summer, the airline group said earlier this month, as it posted a wider first-quarter operating loss.

The group, which took a 10.4-billion-euro government-backed bailout last year, raised 1 billion euros in an April share issue that saw the French state double its holding to 28.6%.

Shares were marginally lower, down 0.31%, on the day at 4.505 euros per share by 1015 GMT.

($1 = 0.8407 euros)

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((Abhinav.Ramnarayan@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 751 745 1044; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @abhinavvr))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EZJ

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular