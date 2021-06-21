Air France-KLM plans 600 million euro bond sale - investor source

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM AIRF.PA is to hold investor calls on Monday ahead of a potential 600 million euro ($713.70 million)bond sale, according to statement to investors seen by Reuters.

The airline operator has appointed Deutsche Bank, Santander and Societe Generale as global coordinators to arrange the investor calls and potentially manage the bond deal, the statement said.

If market conditions allow, the company plans to sell three-year and five-year bonds in the sale and expects to raise 300 million euros from each tranche.

Several airline operators including Easyjet EZJ.L, British Airways owner IAG ICAG.L and Ryanair RYA.I have issued bonds this year after vaccination programmes across Europe raised hopes for a rebound in the travel sector.

Air France-KLM sales are showing little sign so far of the travel recovery it still hopes to see by summer, the airline group said earlier this month, as it posted a wider first-quarter operating loss.

The group, which took a 10.4-billion-euro government-backed bailout last year, raised 1 billion euros in an April share issue that saw the French state double its holding to 28.6%.

Shares were marginally lower, down 0.31%, on the day at 4.505 euros per share by 1015 GMT.

