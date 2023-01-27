Air France-KLM Places Order For 4 Airbus A350F For Martinair, And 3 A350-900 Aircraft For Air France

(RTTNews) - Air France-KLM (AFRAF.PK) announced its Board has approved: a firm order for 4 Airbus A350F full freighter aircraft, to be operated by Martinair on behalf of KLM Cargo; and a firm order for 3 additional Airbus A350-900 passenger aircraft for Air France, bringing the total number of A350-900 expected by Air France to 41. Deliveries to Martinair and Air France are expected as of the second half of 2026.

"This investment is evidence of our confidence in the sustainable growth of the cargo market in the coming years, as well as our commitment to reducing our environmental footprint," said Benjamin Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM.

As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 506 aircraft, including 6 full freighters.

