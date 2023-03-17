Air France KLM pays off more debts and refinances other bonds

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - Air France KLM AIRF.PA has repaid 300 million euros ($320 million) of the outstanding 600 million euros of perpetual hybrid bonds held by the French state that formed part of a loan package made during the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Friday.

Air France-KLM added it was refinancing 320 million euros via the issuance of new French state perpetual hybrid bonds.

($1 = 0.9375 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.