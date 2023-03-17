Commodities

Air France KLM pays off more debts and refinances other bonds

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

March 17, 2023 — 01:10 pm EDT

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - Air France KLM AIRF.PA has repaid 300 million euros ($320 million) of the outstanding 600 million euros of perpetual hybrid bonds held by the French state that formed part of a loan package made during the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Friday.

Air France-KLM added it was refinancing 320 million euros via the issuance of new French state perpetual hybrid bonds.

($1 = 0.9375 euros)

