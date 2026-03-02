Markets

Air France-KLM To Pay EUR 368 Mln After EU Court Rejects Cargo Cartel Appeal

March 02, 2026 — 03:06 am EST

(RTTNews) - Air France-KLM (AF.PA, AFRAF), on Monday said the Court of Justice of the European Union rejected its appeal against a ruling that upheld a European Commission decision fining 13 cargo operators, including group airlines Air France, KLM and Martinair, for past anti-competitive practices in the air cargo sector.

The group had previously made provisions of 366 million euros for the fines, which total 368 million euros including interest.

The full amount will be paid in March 2026.

The decision relates to practices dating back more than 20 years and follows lengthy proceedings before European courts, making the ruling final.

The company said it remains committed to strict compliance with competition rules and continues to strengthen its prevention and compliance systems.

Air France-KLM is currently trading, 6.39% lesser at EUR 12.30 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

