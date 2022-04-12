Air France-KLM orders four Airbus freighter jets

April 12 (Reuters) - Franco-Dutch airline group Air France-KLM AIRF.PA said on Tuesday it has ordered four Airbus A350F AIR.PA full freighter jets with purchase rights for an additional four.

Air France's cargo capacity currently consists of two Boeing BA.N 777F aircraft, it said, adding that the new planes would be operated by Air France and based at Charles De Gaulle Airport outside Paris.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland , editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 92;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.