Air France-KLM orders four Airbus freighter jets

Franco-Dutch airline group Air France-KLM said on Tuesday it has ordered four Airbus A350F full freighter jets with purchase rights for an additional four.

Air France's cargo capacity currently consists of two Boeing BA.N 777F aircraft, it said, adding that the new planes would be operated by Air France and based at Charles De Gaulle Airport outside Paris.

